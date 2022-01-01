With the ever-changing way that people view social content and follow certain people and pages, we feel the need to make a change, and we did it in a BIG way!

Welcome to our new vision, Content King Media.

For over 40 years Archer’s Choice Media was owned and operated by Ralph & Vicki Cianciarulo! As RJ, their son, grew up and slowly learned the business, he began following his dreams and vision of growing the company to something much more. With Ralph, Vicki, and RJ directing the new young crew at Content King Media, we not only have Ralph & Vicki who’ve watched the social industry change over the past 50+ years and have built the foundation of Content King Media, but we also have RJ and the new crew which sees all social content to full scale productions from a younger perspective (since we all know how short attention spans are today).

We are confident that over the past 15+ years of running social accounts and dealing with many manufactures in different industries that we can quickly pick up on what the people want/don’t want, who they want, and of course what the most popular trends are for those demographics.

There is no doubt Ralph & Vicki remain doing what they do but as the future continues to rapidly change you can bet that RJ & the crew are on top of production with means to create better content for the future.